Kenya’s Ulinzi stars beat Burundi in EAC Military Games match

Written By: Kennedy Langat
22

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya’s Ulinzi stars kicked off their 2019 East Africa Community Military games campaign on a high note beating Burundi 4-0 in the soccer match which was played Tuesday at the Kasarani stadium.

Also Read  Second batch of Team Kenya to All Africa games leaves for Morocco

The games which started Tuesday brings together military teams from Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and hosts Kenya and will compete in football, basketball, netball, volleyball, and cross-country. Kenya will be represented in all five disciplines.

Also Read  Man City thrash West Ham 5-0 in VAR dominated game

Kenya’s ladies team will compete in cross country, volleyball and netball while their male counterparts will challenge in cross country as well as football and basketball.

Also Read  KBC KECOSO team close to clinching 2019 snooker title
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR