Kenya’s Ulinzi stars beat Burundi in EAC Military Games match

Kenya’s Ulinzi stars kicked off their 2019 East Africa Community Military games campaign on a high note beating Burundi 4-0 in the soccer match which was played Tuesday at the Kasarani stadium.

The games which started Tuesday brings together military teams from Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and hosts Kenya and will compete in football, basketball, netball, volleyball, and cross-country. Kenya will be represented in all five disciplines.

Kenya’s ladies team will compete in cross country, volleyball and netball while their male counterparts will challenge in cross country as well as football and basketball.