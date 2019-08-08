Kenya Under 15 Football team for CECAFA Championships named

The Kenya national Under-15 football team that will take part in the CECAFA under-15 Championships in Eritrea this month has been named.

The squad features Rajab Umar, Gil Harel, James Gachago, Kevin Wangaya, and Zein Mwakitawa who were part of the Shield Trophy-winning side at the Southampton Cup under-13 championship held in England in 2017.

Karl Murugi and Isaac Mugweru, scouted from the ongoing FKF Elite Youth League, have also made the cut.

The tournament is set to kick off on August 16, with the final slated for 1st September in Asmara.

Kenya has been pooled in Group A alongside Somalia, Burundi and hosts Eritrea.

The Junior Stars lost 2-1 to Nairobi County League side Hakati Sportif in a build-up friendly match played at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Alvin Odari, Kennedy Okoth, Ibrahim Wanjala

Defenders: Isaac Mugweru, Brian Kamau, Ibrahim Mone, James Gashago, Mike Churchill, Brian Osoro, Robby Mangi, Joseph Munala

Midfielders: Rajab Umar, Andreas Odhiambo, Teddy Sirma, Kevin Wangaya, Karl Murugi, Zein Mwakitawa

Strikers: Andrew Waliaula, Khamis Nyale, Gil Harel