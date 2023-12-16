Kenyatta family builds church in honour of first President 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta Saturday graced the consecration ceremony of St. John the Baptist Chapel in Ichaweri Kiambu County.

The new landmark along Kenyatta Road was built by the former First Lady on the foundations of the Ichaweri chapel put up by the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1971.

The duo said the decision to build the chapel was to honor the first President.

Weeks after appearing in public at a church service alongside Kalonzo Musyoka in Kitui County, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again appeared in public at a church service at the St. John the Baptist Chapel alongside former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and family members in Ichaweri Kiambu County.

The two witnessed the consecration of the chapel along Kenyatta Road.

The chapel was built by former First Lady Mama Ngina on the foundations of the Ichaweri chapel that was put up by the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1971.

“His desire was to have a church within the community where people could gather together and worship. He had just come from detention in Maralal, Samburu County,” she noted.

The service was presided by The Most Reverend Philip A. Anyolo, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi.

In her address, Mama Ngina said she made the decision together with her family to put up the church in honor of the founding father.

“His desire was to have a church within the community where people could gather together and worship. He had just come from detention in Maralal, Samburu County,” she noted.

Former President Kenyatta acknowledged all the players thanking Mama Ngina Kenyatta for her determination in ensuring that the chapel was built to its completion.

The building boasts finesse wood finishing, and stained glass windows illustrating service to God and humanity.