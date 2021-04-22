Kenyatta, Tshisekedi announce new joint counter-terrorism efforts

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshilombo Tshisekedi have announced joint efforts to terrorism in the region.

In a joint communiqué released at the conclusion of President Kenyatta’s tour of DRC, the two leaders spoke of the need to provide a lasting solution to the region’s perilous security situation arising from the presence of terror groups.

“The two presidents noted with concern that the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism continues to rear its ugly face across the continent.” Read the communiqué

Kenyatta and Tshisekedi were categorical that only ‘concerted efforts, at bilateral and regional levels including the EAC, ICGLR, SADC, IGAD, and other regional mechanisms are needed to effectively combat terrorism in all its manifestations and implement strategies to combat radicalization and violent extremism.

“The two leaders pledged to continue to work together in safeguarding peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, Great Lakes region, and the continent.” The Statement from Kinshasa palace read

During their discussions, the two Heads of State also focused attention on the expansion of bilateral cooperation and trade. In this regard, they successfully concluded and oversaw the signing of the following four bilateral instruments of cooperation including, General Cooperation Agreement; Bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement; Agreement on Defence Cooperation, and; Renewal of the Agreement on Maritime Freight Management.

Given the important representative role of President Tshisekedi as the current Chairperson of the African Union; the two leaders recognized the central inimitable functions that the African Union, AU organs, Regional Economic Communities/mechanisms, and continental institutions continue to play in promoting peace, security, sustainable development and economic transformation in the continent.

“They acknowledged that the wisdom and guidance that the AU Chairperson holds will be brought to bear on the encouragement to leaders across the continent to manage and mitigate the various crises in the continent and to promote peace and stability.” The statement said

At the conclusion of the state visit, the two leaders directed their respective Ministers and senior officials to work together to expeditiously develop and implement roadmaps to bring into fruition the commitments envisaged in the signed instruments of cooperation.

At the same time, President Kenyatta noted with appreciation the role played by Tshisekedi in the progress made in consolidating peace, security and stability in DRC.