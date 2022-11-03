Kenyatta University Vice  Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina reinstated 

Professor Paul Wainaina has been reinstated as the Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor his suspension following the settlement of a dispute that led to his exit.

Prof Wainaina was received the Deputy Vice Chancellor Paul Okemo, members of staff as well as a group of the University’s students.

The VC was suspended on 12th July, 2022 for refusing to cede part of Kenyatta University land to the state for the construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) logistics hub.

“God has used the new Government to llow wrongs to be rectified using our fundanemntal principles. the 410 acres is still intact and the title is with us.

“For you to see me here alive is a miracle. I’m back and we are going to handle the issues that actually made me go away,” said Wainaina

The VC was recently appointed to the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms that has been tasked with streamlining the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)

Wainaina holds a PhD holder in education philosophy from Canada and has worked in different universities for the last 36 years, with most of them spent at KU. He first became a lecturer at KU in 1985, before joining Moi University as a senior lecturer in 1987.

He served as an associate professor of education at Moi University between 1990 and 1996, then rose to full professor at the same institution.

He went back to KU in 2005 as a professor. Four years later, he was appointed a member of the KU Management Board, serving for five years. He also became a member of the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF), which deals with employment in public institutions of higher learning.