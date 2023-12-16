KEPHIS cautions farmers over influx of fake seeds

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) has put members of the public on high alert over an influx of fake seeds during the planting season.

KEPHIS Managing Director Prof. Theophilus Mutui, says the inspectorate will be working with the police to flash out unscrupulous individuals trading counterfeit seeds to unsuspecting farmers.

The Seed and Plant Varieties Act Cap 326 of 2012 stipulates penalties for those arrested dealing in fake seeds which includes a fine of up to Ksh 1 million and a jail term of up to two years if found guilty.