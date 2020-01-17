Kephis extends mango export ban indefinitely

Mango farmers will have to wait a little bit longer for export certification as Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services, KEPHIS awaits relevant data from the pest free zone areas in Makueni and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

KEPHIS Managing Director Esther Kimani says the self-imposed ban will continue indefinitely as there is no enough proof that Kenyan mangos are fruit fly free to warrant export accreditation from European and the US markets.

Export of mangoes to traditional European markets and the new US market was to resume this year.

But the plans have been shelved indefinitely after KEPHIS called for more time to study and present relevant data on pest free areas of Elgeyo Marakwet and Makueni counties before acquiring certification.

The self-imposed mango export ban which was put in place in 2014 after Kenyan mango consignments were intercepted on several occasions has seen Kenya mango farmers loose close to Ksh11 billion in exports.

A section of governors from mango growing regions are calling on the government and other development partners to increase investments in efforts to contain the fruit flies that has seen mango post-harvest losses averaging between 30-80 percent.

the county bosses have also been advised to step up efforts to curb the highly migratory  fruit fly to ensure mangos produced in the country meet the required international safety standards.

Australia, Seychelles and Mauritius are also some of the countries that have banned mango imports from Kenya due to the fruit fly menace.

 

