KEPROBA finalizing e-commerce platform for export products

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, KEPROBA, is in the final stages of developing an e-commerce platform for exporters that will link Kenyan exporters to buyers from across the world.

KEPROBA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wilfred Marube says the platform which is expected to go live in the 10 months, will list locally produced products that meet export standards.

The latest economic survey indicates that total exports grew by 7.9% to Kshs. 643.7 billion in 2020 driven by higher shipments of tea, horticulture, coffee and titanium.

To grow the country’s exports, the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, KEPROBA is leveraging on technology to push up market for Kenyan products.

Kenya has secured global digital market platforms such as Alibaba where over 100 Kenyan products are being showcased, with talks ongoing with other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, dubai.com and taobao.

He urged entrepreneurs to harness that extra revenue by adding value to their products and ensure they meet export market requirements.