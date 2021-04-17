KEPSA, Canada sign MoU to promote bilateral trade

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has entered into a partnership with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business to promote, support and facilitate bilateral trade and investment opportunities from Canada to Kenya.

The three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, by KEPSA Chief Executive Officer Carole Kariuki Karuga and the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (CACB) President Garreth Bloor, seeks to accelerate Canada-Kenya trade and investment, following initial discussions last year in Nairobi.

The agreements first engagement will be a virtual trade mission to Kenya from Canada in May which aims at solidifying the existing trade relations between Kenya and Canada and establish strong bonds between the two countries that will go a long way to boost the private sector trade and investment.

The agreement, which is subject to renewal, was signed during the Second Session of the Binational Commission meeting between the governments of Kenya and Canada and was witnessed by the Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya Lisa Stadelbauer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kenya Director General, Bilateral and Political Affairs, Amb. Galma Boru, Deepak Dave CACB Kenya and James Mureu KEPSA Economic Diplomacy Sector Board Chair among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony KEPSA CEO Karuga said the collaboration will enable the two countries to exchange business information with CACB which is critical especially to their members who wish to expand their coverage to an international market.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the CEO said through the MoU, CACB and KEPSA will work together on a case-by-case basis in exploring events together and exchanging business information.

She noted that the deal will also enable KEPSA members to enjoy the privileges of membership afforded to CACB members, as well as ensure that members from both countries are well-positioned in the investment and trade in all sectors in Kenya and Canada.

“As KEPSA, we remain committed to establishing progressive business and trade partnerships with Canada and other similar minded parties for the mutual benefit of our members as well as those of our CACB counterparts,” assured Karuga.

In his remarks, Bloor the CACB President said the MoU is a great honour for the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and its members across Canada, singling out KEPSA as a world leader in the private sector, showcasing excellence on the global stage.

“Nairobi is a vital gateway not just to Kenya and the region, but the continent’s economies of the future in Africa,’ Bloor said.

Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, in his remarks noted that the joint intended results of the co-operation agreement between CACB and KEPSA will increase two-way trade and investment between the two countries in all sectors.

“The trade will lay the foundations to explore trade missions to Kenya by the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and to Canada by KEPSA,” he added.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance is the apex body of the private sector in Kenya, while the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is a 27-years-old organization committed to accelerating trade, business and investment between Canada and Africa.