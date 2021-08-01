The KEPSA E-commerce Booster Program has surpassed the set target with over 2,500 Micro, Small and Medium sized enterprises receiving the training which covered Introduction to e-commerce, Digital Marketing, Aftersales, Content creation and management.

The training which was launched on 25th February 2021, was targeting 2000 Micro, Small and Medium sized enterprises (MSMES).

There were 1300 businesses on-boarded onto various e-commerce marketplaces to increase and diversify their revenue streams hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MSMEs gained the digital skills necessary to engage in the digital economy and improve livelihoods while also raising their proficiency in implementing effective digital campaigns, and increasing their brand awareness, value and sales conversions across multiple digital channels.

Additionally they were able to expand their local and cross-border e-commerce presence.

The MSMEs targeted by the program were struggling with their digital brand presence with majority of the MSMES reporting they were either unaware of missed opportunities or did not have a digital brand strategy, which means they were edged out by their counterparts already offering their products and services online.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause disruptions in global and regional value chains, it is clear that e-commerce is an important tool and solution for both businesses and consumers.

E-commerce can support small businesses in reducing their costs and effectively reaching their customers; it is an economic driver for both domestic growth and international trade that makes economies more competitive.

The COVID-19 pandemic has occasioned a spike in business-to-consumers (B2C) online sales and an increase in Business-to-Business (B2B) e-commerce.

The increase in B2C sales is particularly evident in online sales of medical supplies, household essentials

and food products. As a result, attention has been drawn to several challenges hindering the full potential of ecommerce across countries.

The KEPSA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Carole Kariuki acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed businesses to be innovative and get out of their comfort zones by expanding their sales and services on e-commerce platforms.

‘We are trying to help business leaders understand what’s going on in the market and how the world is changing and help them identify strategic opportunities that are available and those that may not have been possible even just a year ago.’ She said.

Speaking at the event the Cabinet Secretary for ICT Innovation and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru said the government is increasing the internet and mobile network grid in the country by investing in last mile connectivity.

‘A 2020 report by the Internet World Stats rated Kenya’s internet penetration as the highest in Africa with 87.2% of the population connected; The e-commerce sector has significant potential to create new jobs directly on online marketplaces, supporting services and spin-off economic activities.’ Said Mucheru.

Trade Mark East Africa Kenya Country Director, Ahmed Farah HSC, noted that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the general economy. Many enterprises have faced challenges which have in extreme cases led to business closure and loss of employment.

Some of the measures that TradeMark East Africa prioritises in its approach to work are aimed at ultimately reducing poverty and creating wealth for our people while we protect our environment.’

Present at the launch was the KEPSA Founding Chair Dr. Manu Chandaria who said that the program was timely because MSMEs are the backbone of the country’s economy. Dr. Chandaria had earlier supported KEPSA’s revolving fund initiative by donating Ksh 5 Million to the program.

“It is the right time for this program because we have to share the message that MSMEs are the backbone of this country. No Large industry can exist unless the Micro and Small are built first." Manu Chandaria, KEPSA Founding Chair#KEPSAempowersMSMEs#ShiftDigitizeThrive pic.twitter.com/9ooXPGUwZJ — KEPSA KENYA (@KEPSA_KENYA) July 29, 2021

Adolfo Alonso, the Finance and Private Sector Development Programme Manager at the European Union(EU) Delegation to the Republic of Kenya, appreciated the achievements of the program adding that the EU would be increasing funding to the

TradeMark East Africa and was looking forward to continue supporting the KEPSA E-Commerce Booster Program.

“I applaud all efforts by both the private and public sector, development partners and other stakeholders towards recovery. These efforts are already showing immense results and therefore celebrate and commend KEPSA and other partners for the work they have done to support this initiative,” Remarked Ms. Eunice Ogolo, Private Sector Development Lead at the British High Commission.