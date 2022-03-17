KEPSA hosts Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) is Thursday hosting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals at a Nairobi hotel.

The meeting is part of the planned engagements with presidential candidates for the 2022 General Election with an aim of presenting the Private Sector Economic Manifesto and discuss the envisioned economic agenda for Kenya.

HAPPENING NOW: KEPSA is hosting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals at the Villa Rosa Kempinski. pic.twitter.com/FSYVRBPofW — KEPSA KENYA (@KEPSA_KENYA) March 17, 2022

Last week, KEPSA, in partnership with other stakeholders launched the Mkenya Daima 2022 Initiative, a non-partisan multi-stakeholder platform formed in 2012 with the primary purpose of inspiring peaceful elections and smooth leadership transition thus creating stability which is essential for businesses continuity and prosperity for Kenya as a Nation.

Mkenya Daima 2022 will seek to build more on the ‘Wajibu Wangu’ slogan, which is a rallying call for all Kenyans to be responsible for Kenya and to choose the right leaders at every level.

During the launch, KEPSA CEO Ms. Carole Kariuki noted that the initiative will focus more on good and accountable leadership in power, accommodate positive gains and growth opportunities for the country.

“We need to look at what are the gains on all the areas economically, socially, politically, what we need to build on, and where we need to make changes to achieve good governance in our country,” She added.

