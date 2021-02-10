KEPSA, KEPROBA partner to promote Kenya´s export trade

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) has entered a 3-year partnership with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) that will see the Agency ride on KEPSA’s wide membership database to promote export trade.

In the partnership, both institutions will endeavour to engage in Trade Development and Promotion of sustainable economic growth as envisioned in Kenya’s National development blueprint Vision 2030.

KEPSA will partner with KEPROBA as the voice of the private sector to bring together all key stakeholders in both the private sector and government for Kenya’s effective participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is gearing up to help shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The global mega-event will now run from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, a delay that allows all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19, and allows the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking to identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time.

Expo 2020 Dubai retains its name and remains committed to hosting an exceptional event that will celebrate humanity’s resilience, creativity, culture and innovation including major technological advances in the fields of medicine and science.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the largest ever event to take place in the Arab world, Expo 2020 will welcome 192 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organizations and educational establishments.

According to Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency CEO Dr. Wilfred Marube, the MOU is aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation in the field of trade development and promotion.

It is also meant to recognise the shared commitment to create more opportunities for trade and investment for the Kenyan business community; as well as to further deepen the economic and trade relations between Kenya’s trading partners with the view to diversifying Kenya’s export basket and opening new markets for Kenyans.

“Collaboration is important in pushing the Export agenda. We cannot do it alone as an Agency. This partnership will enable us make deeper connections with the business community who are key in pushing the export agenda,” said Dr. Marube.

Key areas of collaboration include information sharing on members/directories, joint market research activities, joint implementation of trade and branding promotional activities, joint training programs/capacity-building for businesses, as well as collaboration on policy development and influence.

“We shall work together with KEPROBA to train the private sector on the export market in order to build capacity and increase market access for local producers,” said Ms. Carole Kariuki Karuga, the KEPSA CEO. Ms. Karuga also said that there will be joint efforts on Kenya’s participation in the upcoming Dubai Expo.

In the partnership deal, KEPROBA has committed to actively promote and distribute KEPSA’s trade information, publications and web-based to local exporters in electronic and/or printed formats; include KEPSA in the Agency’s annual activities; support KEPSA in export development activities, among other obligations.

KEPSA on the other hand has committed to share a database of its members who have given express consent with KEPROBA, with the view to being incorporated into KEPROBA’s Exporters Directory and jointly formulate a request for proposals on research/survey, formulate questionnaires and other tools for information gathering.

To also support KEPROBA in sensitising/informing/mobilising their members to participate in trade promotion activities including submission of activities to the Kenya National Export Market Development Programme; delivery of KEPROBA’s capacity building initiatives by widely circulating the training calendar and ensuring their members participate in planned training sessions for exporters, as well as encourage KEPSA members to adopt the Made in Kenya mark with the view to having a unified branding in the international market.

The two institutions will therefore draft a joint annual work plan as part of the implementation of the signed pact.