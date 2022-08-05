KEPSA launches the CEO Confidence Index Survey report

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has launched the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Business Confidence Index Survey Report.

The report, which is conducted ahead of every General Election, gauges the confidence that business leaders have about their businesses, industry and the economy.

Speaking during the event held on Thursday at Afrique House Nairobi, KEPSA CEO Carol Kariuki stated that politics and the economy are intertwined and have to be approached with the same awareness and interventions.

She noted that KEPSA has partnered with Mkenya Daima Initiative to enrich political discourse and civic enrichment in issue-based politics and peaceful elections.

“These interventions have helped to shield the economy from politics and in 2013, our economy achieved a positive growth for the first time in our history.

In 2017, we showed our maturity as a democracy and managed two elections without any major political intolerance which had a positive impact and boosted confidence in the Judiciary,” added Kariuki.

She reiterated that the private sector is confident in Kenya’s economy further stating that it is everyone’s role to exercise their democratic right with decorum to ensure that the country doesn’t lose what it has built.

“For us to sustain economic buoyancy and the aspirations of businesses, the leaders have to live up to their promises and implement the good things they have outlined in their manifestos,” added the CEO.

At the same time, KEPSA Deputy CEO Victor Ogallo revealed that business leaders expressed optimism with the 2022 Index report having an overall score of 61 points, a 17-percentage increase from 44 per cent in 2017.

According to Ogallo, the 173 business leaders from small, medium and large companies were drawn from different sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, finance, ICT, building and construction, wholesale and retail and service industries.

Ogallo noted that the Hospitality and Tourism sector is the most optimistic sector scoring 68 percent followed by Building and Construction at 62 per cent while the Wholesale and Retail sector comes third with 62 per cent.

“The least optimistic sectors are Finance and ICT and other services that scored 58 per cent and 57 per cent respectively,” added Ogallo.

He indicated that political stability after the 2022 elections, growth of the economy and more investments were the most mentioned reasons why CEOs projected their companies’ and industries’ business growth to be higher.