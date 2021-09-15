KEPSA outlines seven private hospitals to administer Covid-19 vaccine

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has outlined seven hospitals approved by the Ministry of Health to help in the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The seven hospitals include Avenue Hospital, Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Meridian Hospital, MP Shah Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital, Karen Hospital and Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

The 55 locations (drawn from the 7 hospitals) which have been given the nod will be hosted for private-sector employees, their families, and neighbouring communities.

According to the Ministry, the first phase of the private sector-led vaccination effort is aimed at boosting Government efforts for the country to reach herd immunity sooner.

The vaccinations will take place on different days starting September 13th, through to October 8th, 2021.

According to KEPSA, those interested in being vaccinated are reminded that they will be required to follow the assigned date schedules and that no money should be paid before receiving the single dose, Johnson & Johnson jab.

“All persons being vaccinated must bring their National ID or Passport to the vaccination venues. A second registration may be required by some hospitals through their tracking portals, and we urge all our members to ensure their staff and dependents register using the online links that have been provided in addition to the official Ministry of Health portal before going for vaccination”, said Carole Kariuki, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer.

An anticipated 60,407 doses are expected to be administered at designated business premises of KEPSA member organizations.

Grouped per hospital for efficient logistics, some of the 263 participating KEPSA member organizations who will host the vaccinations over the next four weeks include, I&M Bank, Simba Corporation, Ushuru Pension, Deloitte, CarePay and ICEA Lion.

Other participating host organizations are Osho Chemicals, M-Gas, Twiga chemicals, Twiga Foods, EABL, BAT Kenya, NCBA Bank, Absa Bank, Ecobank, Sameer Africa, KCB Bank, NBK, Cooperative Bank, Ernst & Young, Kenya Aeroclub, 4G Capital, L’Oréal, PKF Foundation and Dalberg Research.

“This entire initiative will help accelerate the pace of vaccinations and to get us closer to herd immunity as we strive to rebuild back better. At KEPSA we shall be hosting 15 member companies where we hope to administer 1300 doses on 15th and 16th September”, said Kariuki, adding that phase two of the process expected to commence in early October will focus on the counties across the country.

According to KEPSA, all vaccine procurement, storage and distribution are being handled by the Ministry of Health while the administration is being done in concert with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, according to the National Covid-19 Vaccination guidelines.