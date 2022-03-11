KEPSA, stakeholders launch Mkenya Daima Initiative 2022

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) in partnership with other stakeholders have launched Mkenya Daima Initiative 2022 aiming at a peaceful election and smooth transition.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch, the Mkenya Daima Secretariat chairperson Vimal Shah said Mkenya Daima 2022 will seek to build more on the ‘Wajibu Wangu’ slogan which calls upon all Kenyans to be responsible and choose the right leaders at every level.

“Kenyans are very peace-loving in nature, however, the perception that comes out every time we are about to carry out an election, that there is going to be violence is what we need to refuse as a people,” said Shah.

He said the election is a democratic process and after the elections, we need to go back to work and celebrate Kenya for what it is and avoid looking at the negative side

The KEPSA Chief Executive Officer, Carole Kariuki speaking during the launch said that this time, Mkenya Daima 2022 is going to focus on three areas, the political, social and economic pillars.

She emphasized the political pillar which is the leadership and governance where leaders shall be engaged in terms of peaceful campaign and peaceful transition.

Under the economic pillar, the CEO said it revolves around an economy led manifesto saying KEPSA has galvanized the private sector and created a manifesto (Economic Manifesto of the Private sector) which will mitigate all the candidates running for the presidential seats.

“Our focus this year is a lot about a good and accountable leadership in power, to accommodate positive gain and growth opportunities,” said the CEO.

Kariuki said KEPSA has already engaged with stakeholders including media partners to carry out civic education and now they are looking forward to engaging with election organizations, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Judiciary and Security sectors.

“For a peaceful Kenya, I call upon road users to follow the law, whether you are cycling or driving. In case of an accident, don’t take the law in your hands, just call the police and let them do their job,” she said.

Mkenya Daima is a non-partisan multi-stakeholder platform formed in 2012 with the primary purpose of inspiring peaceful elections, creating stability which is essential for business continuity and prosperity for Kenya as a Nation.