KEPSA urges workers to get jab as only 42pc of vaccines administered

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has decried the low vaccine uptake among workers as only 42% of vaccines it acquired have been administered.

KEPSA chief executive Carole Kariuki says the private sector-led vaccination drive which had 264 of its members purchase 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to benefit staff and their dependents and members of the host communities has had less than half of the doses administered much to the organization’s dismay.

“Since September 15, 2021, we have successfully administered 83,655 doses of the J&J vaccine across forty-five counties in the country with the support of over 260 companies in thirty locations and seven hospitals approved by MOH. Contrary to our expectations, this low turnout has proven to us that vaccine hesitancy and low uptake is indeed a challenge across the country,” said Kariuki.

KEPSA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Health (MOH) in May 2021 to commence a private sector-led vaccination exercise countrywide.

The government has embarked on mass vaccination drive to ensure 10 million of the adult population is vaccinated by close of December 2021.

“To progressively reclaim normalcy, all of us must observe the laid down Covid-19 health protocols and which must remain to avoid the country going back into the stringent lock-down measures that negatively impacted the economy, general health, and social wellbeing of Kenyans,” she said.

As it begins the second phase of the vaccination drive, KEPSA is seeking to work closely with businesses in the hospitality, sporting, entertainment as well as places of worship in order to boost vaccine uptake among customers and patrons.

“Having been at the forefront in coordinating the private sector response and complementing the government’s efforts towards combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to reiterate the importance of having everyone inoculated to get the country closer to herd immunity, thus aiding the economy to rebuild back better,” Kariuki added.

As of November 25, MoH data indicates that 6.7 million people have been fully vaccinated while total confirmed positive cases stand at 254,862 with 5,333 fatalities.