Kerenga airstrip run way to be extended to 2km, says CS Murkomen

Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the 1.2 Km run way at Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho which is under construction will be extended to 2km run way, to make it a fully fledged airport.

Speaking while he inspected the ongoing construction works, Murkomen lauded the contractor with the supervision of KDF and KCAA engineers, terming the work done at the run way in a short period as excellent.

Murkomen said test landing and takeoff was done two days ago and the first lady’s plane also landed and took off yesterday after an event in Kericho.

He said the airport will enhance transportation and tourism in the area, including medical emergencies.

CS Murkomen pointed out that the current run way can manage planes carrying 30-37 passengers and they will make maximum utilization because of higher altitude to carry more passengers.

The CS added that they are also in urgent talks with Ekattera on payment, who own the land on lease, so that they can acquire operation license from KCAA.

Kericho governor Erick Mutai and Belgut MP Nelson Koech lauded the national government for the project, saying that it will change the face of Kericho and enhance transport of cargo to various destinations.