Kericho, Wajir counties pass BBI bill

Kericho and Wajir County assemblies join the list of counties that have approved the BBI constitution amendment bill 2020.

The two counties approved the bill Wednesday morning bringing the total number of counties to approve the bill to 40.

In Kericho County, three MCA’s accused the speaker Dominic Rono of being partisan. Ainamoi MCA Cheruiyot Bett, Humphrey Kirui (Kapsuser) Erick Bett (Kipchebor) say those who opposed the bill were not given a chance to debate the motion.

The Building Bridges Initiative secretariat has hailed the counties for passing the bill.

Six more counties are expected to debate the bill in the coming days.

They urged members of parliament to ignore propaganda and emulate the MCA’S in amplifying the voice of the people.

The secretariat has announced it will officially kick off campaigns to popularise the initiative next week.

Co-chair Junet Mohammed said they will form committees to spearhead the campaigns. He said the campaigns will commence on March 1st and the secretariat will have 10 committees that will spearhead the exercise across the country.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM boss Raila Odinga will be leading the BBI popularisation exercise in all the regions.

The Secretariat also appealed to the courts to expedite anti-BBI cases to ensure the country’s referendum roadmap is not affected.