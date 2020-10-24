Kericho County Assembly closed after staff contracts COVID-19

Kericho County Assembly has been closed for 15-days after one member of staff contracted Covid-19.

In an internal memo, the clerk to the Assembly Martin Epus said that the assembly will remain closed and only a lean staff offering essential services will be on duty during the period.

The memo read in part,” Due to information circulating in the social media about one of our staff who tested positive for Covid-19, it has been decided that all staff members proceed for 15 days leave from the date of this memo.”

Epus said that only a few staff members in the essential services including security, finance and committee services will be allowed into the facility.

The clerk said that arrangements to have all staff tested have been made, with a team of doctors on call from Friday till the end of next week.

During his address at Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho, County Governor Prof. Paul Chepkwony said that cases of Coronavirus had shot up in the area.

Prof. Chepkwony said that 11 people from the area had succumbed to the virus.

He said 485 cases had been reported in the County, among them 45 healthcare personnel who have been in the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

The Governor urged residents to continue following the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 including washing of hands, use of sanitizer, wearing face masks and keep social distancing.