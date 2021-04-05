Kericho County Assembly set to vet nominated deputy governor

Kericho County Assembly is set to conduct vetting exercise of Lily Chepng’etich Ngok who was last week nominated to take up the post of Deputy Governor.

In a notice to the nominee and members of public, the Kericho County Assembly fixed the date for conducting the vetting on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 9.30 am at the Assembly Chambers.

The notice adds that members of public can follow the proceedings live on the Kericho County Assembly Facebook page in a move to contain spread of Covid-19.

Ms Chepngetich will be expected to present herself before the Assembly Chambers, with original copies of the national identification card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant documents and testimonials.

In addition, the nominee is expected to present letters of compliance from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Higher Education Loans Board, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Credit Reference Bureau.

The County Assembly has also urged members of the public with information contesting the appointment of Ms Chepngetich as Deputy Governor to submit information in writing through a sworn affidavit or oath, before Monday April 12, 2021 at 4pm.

Kericho Governor Prof Paul Chepkwony, on March 26, 2021 nominated Ms Chepngetich as Deputy Governor following the sudden demise of the office holder, the late Susan Kikwai who succumbed to Covid-19.

The nominated Deputy Governor is currently the County Executive Committee member for Education, Sports, Culture and Social Services in the County government.

If endorsed by the members of the County Assembly, Ms Chepngetich will assume office of Deputy Governor pursuant to the provisions of article 182 (2) of the constitution as read with sections 32(c) and 32(d) of the County government Act No. 11(2020) and Section 22, 25,and 26 of the Elections Act 2011.