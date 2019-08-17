Kericho County employees threaten to down tools Sunday

The County government of Kericho employees have threatened to down their tools from Sunday midnight if they do not receive their delayed July salaries.

The County Government Workers Union (CGWU) Kericho branch Secretary Richard Ruto said their notice of withdrawal of labour expired on Monday.

Ruto explained that the 2,400 workers in various sectors would have withdrawn their services when the notice expired but postponed to serve Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) guests that were being hosted in the county.

His sentiments were echoed by the Kenya National Union of Nurses branch secretary Geoffrey Tarus who advised members of the public to consider seeking health services elsewhere.

