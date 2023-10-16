Home NEWS County News Kericho County Referral Hospital elevated to level 5, receives Ksh.210M for upgrade



By
Christine Muchira


The Kericho County Referral Hospital celebrated a significant achievement as it was elevated from a level 4 to a level 5 hospital.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua presented the upgrade certificate, signifying the hospital’s remarkable progress in service delivery.

This upgrade to level 5 status is expected to bring about substantial improvements in the quality of healthcare services available to the local residents.

Furthermore, the national government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has allocated Ksh 210 million to support the hospital’s upgrade, particularly focusing on enhancing the facility’s equipment.

