Kericho County spends over Ksh16M to beautify Uhuru Gardens

Uhuru Gardens in Kericho has been beautified by the county government at a cost of Ksh16M.

The gardens that was home to street children, drunkards, and other social misfits, has now been transformed to a safer and cleaner grounds and residents will access the garden free of charge.

Located at the heart of Kericho Town, the garden hosts various trees, a lavatory, Pavilion, concrete seats, and a perimeter wall.

“In the early and late 90s visitors to Kericho town could buy a bottle of soft drink, take still photos around here and relax on the green grass,’’ said governor Prof. Paul Chepkwony as he reopened the gardens for public use following the rehabilitation.

He emphasized the need to create a conducive environment for families, children, and lovebirds who visit the town and need to relax with less cost

‘’Uhuru Gardens will be accessible to the public free of charge from today,” Prof. Chepkwony announced, revealing that the reconstruction cost over Sh16 million and was inspired by the need to make Kericho town clean.

“I want to thank area residents who have been patient for the last two years since I started this project. Our children and Kenyans at large can visit this place without any charge,” he added.

In attendance were Kipchebor ward MCA Mr. Erick Bett, County Government Executive Committee members and the clergy who lauded the project’s completion and called on the public to keep it clean and protect it from vandals.