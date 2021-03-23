Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai laid to rest

The late Kericho Deputy governor, Susan Kikwai, was Tuesday laid to rest at her fathers’ farm, Tugunon village, Kipkelion, Kericho County.

Five governors and about 15 deputy governors drawn from different counties across the country attended the funeral which was restricted due to COVID 19 protocols.

Deputy Governors’ Forum chair, Carolyn Karugu, also Nyeri deputy governor, who spoke on behalf of deputy governors eulogized Susan as a mentor and a confidante.

She said the late Kikwai was very resourceful on matters investment and hosted her severally in Nyeri for development purposes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kajiado deputy governor Martin Mushosho, who the deputy, Deputy Governors’ Forum said Susan was an intelligent woman who assisted the forum in many ways.

Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi said they were elected together int0o office in 2013 with Susan and they have lost a great leader who had immeasurable contribution.

Uasin Gishu governor, Jackson Mandago, said she had left a very big position to work for the people of Kericho County which was a great sacrifice.

Bomet governor, Hillary Barchok and Kipkelion East MP, Joseph Limo also eulogized the late Susan, saying she was always jovial and hard working.

The late Susan Kikwai succumbed to Covid-19 related complications while receiving treatment at Siloam Hospital in Kericho last Saturday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto led leaders in paying tribute to the Kikwai.

In his message of comfort, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the departed County leader as a devoted public servant who was deeply committed to the well-being and progress of the Kenyan nation.

Deputy President William Ruto described the late Kikwai as a progressive and consummate leader who was humble, bold and a firm leader who inspired and elevated the presence and voices of women in politics.

“She was a distinguished servant leader who transformed the lives of many people. We celebrate her accomplishments and the rich legacy that she leaves behind,” said DP Ruto.