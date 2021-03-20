Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai passes on

Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai has passed on.

Kikwai is said to have succumbed on Saturday to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at Siloam Hospital for two weeks.

Governor Chepkwony confirmed at a press briefing at the Council of Governor’s offices in Nairobi that DG Susan Kikwai died of Covid-19 complications.

The Kericho Governor mourned Kikwai as a humble and diligent servant of the people.

He urged Kericho residents to be calm as they enter a mourning period.

He also urged Kenyans to be vigilant and not to lower their guard.

Deputy President William Ruto described the late Kikwai as a progressive and consummate leader who was humble, bold and a firm leader who inspired and elevated the presence and voices of women in politics.

“She was a distinguished servant leader who transformed the lives of many people. We celebrate her accomplishments and the rich legacy that she leaves behind,” said DP Ruto.

Governor Joho while mourning said that the late Kericho DG had an impeccable record and served her people with utmost diligence.

KANU leader and Baringo Senator described her as a humble yet outstanding leader who diligently served the people of Kericho County.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing on of Kericho DG, H.E. Susan Kikwai. She was a humble yet outstanding leader who diligently served the people of Kericho County. My condolences go out to the family and the residents of Kericho as they come to terms with this devastating loss,” he said.

The newly elected Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu said that Kikwai’s death was a big loss to women leadership in public service.