Kericho Governor Eric Mutai impeached despite court order stopping debate

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has been impeached despite securing a court order to stop the impeachment proceedings.

In a heated afternoon session at the Kericho County Assembly, a total of 31 MCAs voted in favour of removing the governor from office, while 16 MCAs boycotted the session.

The impeachment vote took place after Governor Mutai failed to appear before the assembly to defend himself against the accusations levelled against him.

Represented by his lawyer Katwa Kigen, the governor informed the assembly that the court order halting the proceedings had been served earlier in the day.

However, County Assembly Speaker Patrick Mutai claimed he had not received the order by the time the session commenced.

Earlier, Governor Mutai had obtained the court order barring Kericho MCAs from debating or considering the impeachment motion, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Mutai faces multiple allegations, including gross violation of the Constitution, misappropriation of public funds, illegal appointments, and abuse of office.