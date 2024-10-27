Kericho – KUPPET rejects proposed amendments integrating JSS within primary framework

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has rejected the proposed amendments that would integrate Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) within the primary school framework as “comprehensive schools.”

Speaking at the KUPPET Kericho Branch Annual General Meeting, KUPPET Assistant Treasurer Ronald Tonui stated that JSS should remain a distinct educational level, separate from primary schools, to safeguard teacher mobility and ensure a conducive learning environment tailored to the developmental needs of junior secondary students.

Tonui emphasized that the constitutionally mandated distinction between primary and secondary education structures should be respected.

Kericho KUPPET Branch Executive Mary Rotich while recognizing the government’s confirmation of the 46,000 JSS teachers and the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), emphasized that KUPPET seeks the promotion of all qualified teachers this year.

She also called for the provision of acting allowances for teachers serving as acting principals, deputy principals, and heads of departments, as outlined in the Return-to-Work Formula.

Rotich expressed disappointment with the KUPPET National Office for its handling of the teachers’ strike in September, which was called off after a meeting with the TSC.