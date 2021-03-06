Kericho Law Courts building temporarily closed

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has ordered the temporary closure of Kericho Law Courts due to structural defects.

In a statement Friday evening, acting Chief Justice said the court will remain closed for two weeks.

This is to allow time to re-construct the building and ensure the safety of Judiciary staff.

The move follows an investigation report that was forwarded to the Judiciary on Wednesday this week with directions that the building be vacated as a matter of urgency to avert a potential disaster.

The report highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014.

“At the invitation of the Kericho Law Court leadership, the State Department for Public Works carried out a structural investigation of the court building on 16th and 17th February 2021.” The statement read.

Adding that : “The investigation report highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014. The investigation report was forwarded to the Judiciary on 3rd March 2021 with directions that the building be vacated as a matter of urgency to avert a potential disaster.”

Chief Registrar Anne Amadi witnessed the closure and led the Court Users Committee (CUC) in assessing Kericho Rehabilitation Center as temporary relocation of the courts.

Being the only court in Kericho County, the Judiciary is keen to ensure minimal disruption in service delivery at the station.

To that end, during the period of closure cases will continue via virtual platforms, and documents can be filed online as has been the case.