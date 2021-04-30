Kericho Law Courts to remain closed due to structural defects

Kericho Law Courts will remain closed until further notice 2 months after two months after Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ordered its closure due to structural defects.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of new Kericho County Deputy Governor Lily Chepngetich Ngok, Kericho High Court Judge Asenath Ongeri said they will continue presiding over cases from their temporary premises.

Justice Ongeri said the judiciary is doing its best to acquire a new state of the art Law Courts that will be safe for the public.

“We cannot do without justice as it is our shield and defender and that is why we need a place urgently to put up the state of art courts, so that we can preside over cases comfortably,” said Justice Ongeri.

Kericho law courts were closed on March 5, 2021 after the National Building Institute (NBI) condemned the buildings and ordered its occupants to vacate.

In a statement to newsrooms, the acting CJ said the courts’ structural deficiencies caused by modifications undertaken on the building in 2014 rendered the entire building unsafe for its occupation.

“An investigation report highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014. The investigation report was forwarded to the Judiciary on March 3, 2021, with directions that the building be vacated as a matter of urgency to avert a potential disaster,” Mwilu said.

The most affected court includes the High Court, Resident Magistrates Court, Employment and Labour Relations, and Environment and Land Court.