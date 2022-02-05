Kericho MCAs endorse CS Keter for gubernatorial post

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter’s bid for Kericho gubernatorial candidacy received a shot in the arm after members of county assembly backed his candidature for the top seat.

The MCAs led by county assembly speaker Dominic Rono cited Keter’s track record adding that the former Energy minister has demonstrated utmost commitment to strengthen devolution if elected the area county boss.

“CS Keter has served at the highest level in Government and he has impressed during his stint therefore we believe he is the right man for the job.He has convinced us that he will serve the interest of Kericho electorate if given the mandate. This is a man who has been both elected the MP and senator besides having been a minister. The only remaining mandate is county President” he said.

Keter is seeking to be elected the second area county boss replacing the outgoing Paul Chepkwony whose final term is coming to an end ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“The county assembly is the forum through which the people, who own the sovereign power to govern, participate in making of laws, formulation of policies for taxation, budgeting, and establishment of county public service.

“Through the County Assembly, the citizens of the county maintain surveillance and oversight on how they are being governed.Held a fruitful consultative meeting with over 40 members of the Kericho County Assembly on matters to do with enhancement of Devolution and development,” noted the CS

The 53 year old is expected to use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as his political vehicle having already rallied his support for Deputy President William Ruto in the State House candidature.

The CS is plotting a comeback to politics having resigned in 2015 as senator to take up a cabinet post.

Keter being a public officer, is expected to resign by February 9, as required by election laws before the August poll ahead of his official launch.

He is known for his aggressiveness in politics. He is known for eleventh-hour door-to-door and day-and-night campaigns that have usually seen him parry away threats from rivals.

In his first attempt, Keter won the Belgut parliamentary seat when it was being held by his brother-in-law Charles Kirui.

He went on to win the seat for a second time before becoming the first Kericho senator in 2013.