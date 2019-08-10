Kericho to host 7th edition of Inter County games this month

Preparations for the 7th edition of the annual KICOSCA games is still underway in Kericho County with the event expected to be held from 12th– 17th of this month.

A total of eight thousand participants are expected to take part in different sporting disciplines.

A total of 33 counties have confirmed their participation in Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) which is set to be held in Kericho.

Speaking after inspecting Kericho Green Stadium and other areas where the games will be held, KICOSCA Secretary-General Muraya Kabiru said everything is set and final touches on the preparations is still ongoing.

The County government used Ksh 60 million for the preparations of KICOSCA games which will start on Monday 12th to 17th of this month.

Deputy President William Ruto will be the chief guest during the opening ceremony on Monday at Kericho Green Stadium.

A total of 16 governors have also confirmed to attend.

Football will be played at Kericho Green Stadium while athletics will be held at Kericho Teachers College.

Other venues include; Urwo Inn, Kipsigis Girls, Moi Tea Girls, Kericho Day and Kipchimchim.

The winners from different categories will represent the country in the East Africa local authority’s sports and cultural association championship in Kampala, Uganda in December.

Hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Southern Sudan are among the countries expected.