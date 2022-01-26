Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja joins UDA

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday officially welcomed Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

She will contest for the Nakuru County Senatorial seat.

The CEO was introduced during a joint rally with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his FORD Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula at the ASK show ground, Nakuru.

Tabitha said that she had listen to Ruto’s ideology and talked to her supporters who urged her to join UDA.

Meanwhile, in a statement by DP's Head of Communications in his presidential campaign Former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed said Tabitha is the personification of a hustler that has worked her way from the bottom up.

Noting that: ” Today’s episode, is another of many more to come, simply because our coalition is with the people,” said Hussein.

The statement further said the DP is the embodiment of an inclusive, transformative and strategic leadership style that attracts Kenyans with similar intent.

” His bottom-up economic model speaks of his belief in prioritizing and empowering majority Kenyans suffering endemic economic marginalization as a result of ‘Top-Down’ policies that have had little and negative impact on their economic and social well-being,” added the statement.

Hussein said UDA promises an economic revolution anchored on the Constitution; taking resources down to the people that really need it.

” It is this belief in an economic model that negates privilege and rewards effort to deliver broad-based shared prosperity that is attracting Kenyans to the UDA dream. UDA and its partners do not believe in entitlement but we believe in equal opportunity, we do not believe in ‘madharau’, we believe in respect and we believe in people power, NOT elite power, ” he added.

On Thursday, the DP takes his campaign to Kiambu County.

He is set to begin his tour at by visiting Ùthìrù Gìchagi, Kabete Constituency at 10am then head to Kìnoo, Kikuyu Constituency at 11am where he will commission Mama Ngina Primary, HGM Secondary and Kìnoo Shopping Centre.

He will then proceed to Zambezi, Kikuyu Constituency at noon, then Kiambaa/Mùguga Market, Kabete Constituency at 1pm thereafter Kabuku Centre, Limuru Constituency at 2pm.

He will then proceed to Ngecha Shopping Centre, Limuru Constituency at 3pm.

The DP will then head to Wangigi town, Kabete Constituency at 4pm then finally conclude his tour in Kikuyu town, Kikuyu Constituency at 5pm.