Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja have denied charges of tax evasion after they were arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

Tabitha has consequently been released on a Ksh 15 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a Ksh 10 million cash bail while her husband has been released on a Ksh 5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a Ksh 2 million cash bail.

Tabitha Karanja and Joseph Muigai Karanja were arrested by CID officers in their Naivasha offices on Thursday after allegedly spending the previous night in the offices to evade arrest.

The two were later driven to DCI headquarters in Nairobi following an order by the DPP to arrest them over tax evasion.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The two claim they are being targeted saying their arrest is not about tax but about their recently launched products, saying the truth will set them free.

On Wednesday, the DPP Noordin Haji issued orders to arrest the couple of failing to remit tax running into Sh14B from 2015 an allegation the company has denied.

The DPP noted that investigations revealed that the company evaded paying Sh12.34 billion Value Added Tax (VAT), Sh329.4 million for stamps and Sh135.4 million for Crescent Vodka among other products.

The forfeited payments on products include Vienna Ice- Quantity Variance Sh1.7B, Vienna Ice- Rate Variance Sh9B, and summit beers at Sh658m, Mr Haji said.

In terms of Excise duty, the DPP claimed Keroche owes the taxman Sh41m in stamps, Sh55m on Crescent Vodka, Sh233m on Vienna Ice with quantity variance and Sh1.5B with rate variance.

Summit beers are also short on monies worth Sh250 million, according to Haji.

Also arrested during the raid were two security managers from the company and were taken to Naivasha police station.

The case will be mentioned on 2nd September