Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja wins Nakuru UDA Senate ticket

Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja has clinched the Nakuru Senatorial ticket in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

In the just concluded party primaries, Tabitha trounced five other candidates garnering 98,439 votes against her closest challenger Daniel Gichanga who got 12,240 votes.

Former civic leader Andrew Yatich came in third with 8,043 votes.

The woman representative position went the incumbent Liza Chelule who is seeking a second term.

Chelule garnered 86,340 votes as Jenniffer Kajuju came in second with 56,022 votes while Flora Kiprop got 25,955 votes.

The results declared did not include those of votes cast in Kuresoi North and Kuresoi South constituencies which were yet to be delivered to the county tallying center.

Announcement of the results without the two constituencies however came after the top candidates reached at a consensus brokered by Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

In her acceptance speech, Tabitha dedicated her victory to the party thanking the other aspirants for the tough contest which according to her showed that the party was popular among the residents.

My sincere appreciation to you great people of Nakuru county for overwhelmingly supporting and nominating me as your UDA Nakuru Senator flag bearer in the forthcoming August General election. To my worthy competitors, who have resolved to concede and support my candidature… pic.twitter.com/AIhcrfgljx — Tabitha Karanja (@TabithaKaranja) April 16, 2022

She promised to work with those who lost the nominations saying that this will ensure every vote remains within the camp against the opponents in the August general elections.

“A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. We have just begun our success journey collectively and we are destined for greatness. My Salutations to our UDA party leader H.E Dr. William Ruto, election Board and officials who sacrificed their time to deliver this nomination in a peaceful manner. Asante sana!! I will hoist the UDA flag high with pride and affection,” said Tabitha.

Chelule could not hide her joy as she received her certificate. She was overwhelmed with emotions as the other candidates recognized her victory devoid of two constituencies.

“This is a great honour. Cohesion remains among my key goals in the county. Every vote counts and I am committed to join hands with my worthy competitors as we head to the general elections,” said Chelule.

Kajuju called on her supporters not to waiver in their support for the party saying that “The party is bigger than individuals.”