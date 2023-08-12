Kesogon overcome odds to bag KSSSA overall ladies volleyball title in Kakamega

After losing twice to Kwanthanze, Kesogon girls’ volleyball displayed a spirited fight to record a deserving victory of 3-1 sets in the finals of Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) games played at Kakamega School in Kakamega County.

Last year, Kesogon lost to Kwanthanze both at the national and East Africa volleyball finals and head coach Head coach Gilbert Kaisha said the win affirmed their bid to dominate supremacy of the game in Kenya and beyond.

“I’m happy for my girls as they played very well as per the instructions and they deserved this sweet win.Our opponents had overpowered us in the past and we did our best to take the gold medal home.We promise our fans to replicate same performance at the regional tourney in Rwanda” he said

Coming from Trans Nzoia, the county dominated the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Games in Laikipia last month with the Kesogon edging out Bomet’s Kaboson3-0 (25-21, 25-19 and 25-13) for the title in one of the most competitive championships that attracted 14 counties.

Kwanthanze Secondary School were hoping to bank on their heroic exploits after being crowned the Africa volleyball girls champions in their maiden appearance of the Federation of African Schools Sport Championships in Casablanca, Morocco in February this year.

The five-time East Africa champions defeated Morocco’s Lycee Bir Anzarane Team A in straight sets in the final to extend their volleyball dominance to the continent as they opened the Africa trophy cabinet in their first time of asking.