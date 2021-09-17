KETAWU wants contracts of 4 KPLC Directors terminated

The Kenya Electrical, Trades and Allied Workers Union now wants the contracts of four KPLC Directors terminated for abuse of office.

The union has petitioned the Government to terminate the appointment of Vivienne Yeda who is the Chairperson, Caroline Kittony, Sachen Gudka and Elizabeth Rogo or alternatively issues of mismanagement by the directors.

In a letter to Labour CS Simon Chelugui, KETAWU General Secretary Ernest Nadome accuses the Directors of deliberate delay in approving procurement plan, thus occasioning shortage of critical materials for almost a whole year.

He further says the Directors are micro-managing Kenya Power to the extent of taking over procurement functions contrary to the provisions of the procurement laws.

Nadome says the four are also pushing for a proposed Safaricom smart grid solution which was rejected by the management.

He further accuses the board of holding a high number of meetings in a calendar year while employees are subjected to austerity measures as a result of the weak financial position of the company.

Nadome also cites the Boards failure to employ 3100 casual employees on a permanent basis with a majority having worked for over ten years.

The Union has also decried the low morale among workers due to failure to promote deserving employees, misplaced grading as well as existence of salary overlaps.