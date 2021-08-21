Keter clinches U20 1500m race in style

Vincent Keter is the new World Athletics Under-20 Championships men’s 1,500m champion posting a time of 2:41.35 to beat Ethiopia’s Wegene Addisu to second place in 3:37.86.

His Rongai Athletics Club’s teammate George Manang’oi won the same race in 2018 Tampere, clocking three minutes, 37.24 seconds at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“It’s such a good feeling and it means a lot to me,” said Keter, who thanked his mentor, Olympic 1,500m silver medallist, Timothy Cheruiyot for his good guidance. “I planned with my compatriot Kamar to run a fast race and it worked for us. It’s unfortunate that he had to be disqualified,” said Keter.

Kenya’s Kamar Etiang, who had claimed bronze was disqualified for lane infringement to see another Ethiopian Melkenah Azize, who finished fourth upgraded to the medal bracket in 3:40.22.