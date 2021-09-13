Keter eyeing world record ahead of Kip Keino classic

World Under-20 champion Vincent Keter is among the star studded line-up set to put their fledgling legs against seasoned athletes at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, in Nairobi.

Keter will take part in the men’s 1,500m that has an impressive local legion comprising among others, Tokyo Olympics 1,500m finalist Abel Kipsang and Charles Simotwo, who failed to go past the semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics.

“I have a dream to break the world record in 1500m. I am working hard and I hope to achieve that dream in my career,” World Under-20 1500m champion Vincent Keter said during the event launch at a Nairobi hotel.

Meeting director Barnabar Korir announced that as part of the organisers they are still in consultations with the government of Kenya to have spectators during the event, at least a third of the 60,000 seater facility.

A stellar field of athletes including Olympic champions are expected to attend the event with men’s 3, 000m steeplechase Olympic champion Soufianne El Bakkali and women’s champion Ugandan Peruth Chemutai having already arrived for the global sporting extravaganza.

Korir is confident that in the event talks with the relevant stakeholders materialize,Africa’s highest-ranking one-day meeting, successfully established last year, is able to host up to 15,000 spectators in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

"At this moment we are still in discussion on whether some fans will be allowed into Kasarani Stadium on Saturday" meet director @KorirOfficial#KipkeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/aUzZf9O45L — Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 13, 2021

The event which is the only leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series being held in Africa was moved from the Nyayo Stadium which hosted the inaugural event last year.

The event was moved to Kasarani Stadium owing to the facilities set up at the just concluded World Junior Championships.

According to Athletics Kenya president Lt Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei,so far 80 athletes have registered for the national events while the discretionary and core events has attracted 185 athletes in a competition which has received a shot in the arm following sponsorship from banking institution ABSA.

"We at Absa are passionate about sports because we understand the important role it plays in our society.We are sponsoring this event to a tune of Ksh 20m "Jeremy Awori CEO Absa#AbsaKipKeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/XXU3LqRExC — Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 13, 2021

The Kip Keino Classic meet is the 12th and final leg of this year’s Continental Tour Gold series.