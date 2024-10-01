KETRACO signs Ksh 11.5B contract for new control centre 

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has embarked on construction of a new control centre to the tune of Ksh 11.5 billion (€80.7m) to enhance efficiency in power transmission.

KETRACO has signed a contract with Consortium of Grid Solution SAS to build the new National System Control Centre (NSCC) in Embakasi, NairobiCounty.

“The National Grid will continue to grow in size and capacity within Kenya, three regional high voltage interconnectors connected to neighboring countries, and more and more variable renewable energy added in the energy mix making it paramount for KETRACO construct a new facility,” said Dr John Mativo, KETRACO Managing Director.

The firm says the control centre which is part of its electricity transmission Infrastructure modernization targets to enhance the stability, reliability, and efficiency of the national grid

The new NSCC, which will serve as the central command center for managing the national grid and ease the burden on the existing NSCC, is set to be completed in 36 months.

“It will enable KETRACO to monitor and control energy dispatch to consumers across the country,” added Dr Mativo.

The new facility will oversee the integration of electricity from diverse generators into the grid, ensuring optimal stability and reliability.

The new NSCC is further expected to not only address the limitations of the current control center but also provide enhanced visibility, a better working environment, and advanced capabilities, allowing the operator to simulate future grid scenarios, the power transmission firm stated.

The project will also involve the construction of a backup facility at KETRACO’s Suswa substation, which will be vital in managing asset performance and monitoring the grid.

The project is jointly financed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and French Ministry of Finance.

This facility which will be the first of its kind in the region is tipped to play a critical role in balancing electricity supply and demand, integrating

various power sources, including variable renewable energy, and ensuring grid stability.