Kettle House bouncers trial set for 15th February

A warrant of arrest for two Kettle House Club bouncers remains in force after they failed to honor court summons for the second time in a row.

This comes as eight others presented themselves in court to take plea.

The eight are among the 10 whom a warrant of arrest had been issued against them after failing to appear in court.

They pleaded not guilty to assault-related charges and selling of an illegal substance before they were released on a Ksh 5,000 cash bail each.

During the raid, NACADA officials, police, and journalists among them KBC’s camera lady Jane Kibira were injured after they were assaulted by the club staff.

The case is set for mention on the 15th of February as police continue to pursue the two who remain at large.

The Media Council of Kenya has since filed a suit seeking compensation for the injured journalists and the replacement of destroyed Media equipment.