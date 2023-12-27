The creator was previously sued by rapper Cardi B.

Kevin Hart is taking legal action over cheating allegations made by a former assistant in an interview with YouTuber Tasha K.

Hart’s complaint, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and as reported by People magazine, centers on an online interview between his formal personal assistant Miesha Shakes and Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, both named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Shakes worked for Hart’s company from August 2017 to October 2020, according to the complaint.

Published on Kebe’s Instagram account and YouTube channel Unwine with Tasha K on Dec. 22, the interview includes allegations from Shakes that Hart, 44, had an affair at his office.

She also claimed she told Hart’s wife Eniko he was cheating on her, and that the comedian had a gambling problem.

A preview from the conversation was captioned, “The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!”

Hart’s complaint claims Kebe demanded money, threatening to release the bombshell interview if he didn’t pay.

In November, the document alleges, someone “affiliated with Kebe” contacted a representative of Hart informing them the interview that “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation” had been recorded.

“The individual stated that Kebe would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000 (KSh. 39.1M).

Hart contacted the police and issued a cease and desist order to Kebe asking that she not publish the interview, according to the lawsuit.

It cited the NDA between Shakes and Hart, and that posting the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Aside from violating the NDA, the interview, according to Hart’s complaint, “included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.”

The lawsuit added that Shakes made statements “that were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident.”

Hart is suing all defendants for civil extortion, and invasion of privacy (public disclosure of private facts). Additionally, he’s suing Shakes for breach of contract and defamation; and he’s suing Kebe for intentional interference with contractual relations.

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” states Hart’s lawsuit.

Kebe responded to requests for comment by saying: “Watch the full interview on TashaKLive.com.” Shakes has not responded.

The interviewer has also come under fire for airing allegations concerning Will Smith and Duane Martin, which Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith publicly denied. (Jada previously indicated they would be taking legal action over the inflammatory interview.)

In 2022, musician Cardi B won a libel case against Kebe, whom the rapper accused of making “malicious” claims against her.