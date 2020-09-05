Kevin Opiyo Oliech laid to rest

The former Mathare United and Thika United Striker Kevin Opiyo Oliech was laid to rest in Seme, Kisumu County.

Mourners braced the chilly weather to pay their last respects to the last born in the family, who succumbed to cancer in Berlin, Germany.

In a sombre ceremony that was graced by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko – speaker after speaker paid glowing tributes to the ever jovial “Kevo.”

Oliech moved the crowds with a clear narration of the journey that “Opiyolize,” had sojourned after being diagnosed with the disease.

“My brother was in pain, but I believed that he would get better. The doctor was to perform a certain procedure and I looked forward to seeing him leave the hospital.” He added.

Little did he know that, that was the last time he was to see him alive.

Things deteriorated rapidly and he was to chase everyone out of the hospital bed when they were called that their brother was having difficulties in breathing.

He watched as he breathed his last. In the midst of all this confusion and in a state of denial, Ken, caused a ruckus that led to police being called in for two hours. It’s only after cooling down that he accepted the reality.

In Opiyolize’s favourite song, ‘Come down father’ by Beres Hammond; there’s this stanza that talks about God not letting his chosen people suffer for long. Well, Kevin fought the good fight and is resting now.

This is a double blow to the family who lost their Mum, to the same disease in 2018.

