Kevin Wambua terms ‘Shujaa’ Olympic run a learning curve, promises improved performance in world circuit

The national rugby sevens head coach Kevin Wambua says they have gained crucial experience following their 9th place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

‘’We had a goal we dared to dream, we wanted to get out of the pool and see if we can challenge the top teams unfortunately that was not the case but still proud, day 1 playing against Argentina the series champions being in that game upto the last minute, the same against Australia shows the potential the team has we just need to know how to finish our game better’’, remarked Kevin Wambua.

Kenya beat Samoa 10-5 at a packed and rocking Stade De France to finish ninth with Wambua noting the progress the squad had made thus far.

‘’Against Samoa today{ Saturday}, we were so cool and composed with the ball, our defence was superb so again it shows the potential in the squad, finishing 9th in the Olympics is no easy feat’’ Wambua was quick to add.

Kenya regained its World Seven’s series status and is set to feature in the forthcoming 2024/25 season after being related last year.

‘’Its all about building from the Olympics,we know what we are capable,we fell short in the quarter finals but eventually what matters is the small steps that we have taken’’, Co-captain Tony Omondi remarked’

‘’We had our best and managed to be ninth, it’s a good start for the team which has fairly younger players, we faced quite experienced teams and we are proud’’Patrick Odongo averred.

Hosts France were crowned winners of the Rugby Sevens after seeing off defending champions Fiji 28-7 while South Africa won Bronze for the second time after beating Australia 26-19 in the third place play off at Stade De France.