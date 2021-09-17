KEWOPA, Google partner to improve gender equity

The Kenyan Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) and Google are collaborating to improve gender equity, diversity and inclusion within organisations and workplaces.

The collaboration, announced as part of celebrations to mark #IamRemarkable Week 2021, which rans September 8 – 15, 2021, will see the expansion of the ‘Grow with Google’ digital skills programme, to reach more women, girls and underrepresented groups in Kenya.

As part of the collaboration, KEWOPA is to provide coordination in mobilising and supporting its members, their constituents and KEWOPA’s network of women entrepreneurs, students and emerging women leaders, to benefit from Google’s training programs, including ‘IamRemarkable’ and ‘Grow with Google’.

It will also collaborate with Google to drive the goals of the partnership, during key events in the gender equality and equity calendar.

“All remarkable things are surprisingly simple, yet so powerful. Today, we’ve learnt here that it’s not painful for us to identify our remarkability and it’s also not painful for us to talk about it. I look forward to an opportunity when the Google team will work with KEWOPA members, to train our media and social media teams, on how to package the remarkability of women politicians,” said Gathoni Wamuchomba while giving her welcome address about the #IamRemarkable campaign.

Speaking during the forum, convened by Content Development and Intellectual Property Trust (CODE-IP), Head of Brand and Reputation for Google Sub-Saharan Africa Ms. Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said the ‘Grow With Google’ has strengthened its efforts to support Kenya’s, SMEs, entrepreneurs, software developers and the education sector.

“Since the launch of the program in 2016, we have trained over 1 million jobseekers, students and SMEs in Kenya, to acquire new digital skills. This includes around 15,000 developers. We’re continuing to expand the program to support 100,000 SMEs this year and 15,000 more developers in the next two years,” said Ms Aderemi-Makinde, who joined the forum virtually from Nigeria.

She noted that in order to support SMEs, the Company will leverage on the best parts to contribute to Africa’s economic recovery.

“Our free tool, ‘Google My Business’, allows SMEs to build an online presence and access global markets. We also partnered with Banks to provide SMEs with access to finance at this critical time,” she noted.

Alex Gakuru, the Executive Director, CODE-IP Trust, said that his organisation works with partners to promote technology rights, in the areas of policy, law, and regulation.

“In the past, we’ve engaged with policy makers, legislators and the relevant regulators in our pursuit of technology justice. Over the past, we’ve also learnt that no one can honestly talk about the internet, without engaging or interacting with Google,” said Gakuru.

Gakuru cited a study by the Kenya ICT Authority (ICT-A), which found that women and girls were very much underrepresented and mentioned that his collaboration with the Communications Authority on the subject started in 2013.

‘#IamRemarkable’ is a global Google initiative which aims to empower everyone, particularly women and underrepresented groups, to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.

It was started by two Google employees, to challenge the social perception around self-promotion, help participants feel more comfortable with self-promotion and encourage women and underrepresented groups, to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.