Key Africa tech leaders to speak at digital transformation symposium & awards

This is an annual event celebrating the technology industry that is now in its 14th year

year The dx100 event is regarded as the Oscars of the tech world where it celebrates tech talent.

The Digital Transformation (dx100) Symposium & Awards have recognised tech talent such as George Njuguna, the Head of IT and CIO at Safaricom Plc before he won Top 40 Under 40 accolades.

Africa’s premier tech event, the Digital Transformation (dx100) Symposium & Awards (formerly CIO100), will feature key tech leaders as speakers and experts for three days of tech conversation. The event is slated for 23 – 25 November 2022 at the Leisure Lodge Beach & Golf Resort, Diani.

“We are proud to announce this exciting lineup of speakers who will be participating at this year’s Digital Transformation (dx100) Symposium & Awards. The event will feature the best of the best in the tech space to show that Africa has the talent, it has the brains, to move the continent into the digital realm. The digital transformation conversation is a timely one for Africa, and we are grateful that our speakers and sponsors have seen the value in these discussions,” dx⁵ Chairman Harry Hare said.

Held annually, the Digital Transformation (dx100) Symposium & Awards is regarded as the Oscars of the tech world. dx100 serves as a gathering of top tech minds from across all industries in Africa where the top 100 most innovative minds get recognition. Now in its 14th year, the event will be held under the theme Catalysing C-Suite Engagement in Digital Transformation.

“This year’s Digital Transformation (dx100) Symposium & Awards features key African tech leaders and industry experts as speakers, well-thought-out panel discussions and interactive ideation sessions. We thank our sponsors for enabling this event – now in its 14th year – that brings together this experienced collective to discuss digital transformation and award the top 100 innovative projects. We also thank our speakers for being so generous with their insights along their digital transformation journeys,” dx⁵ Group CEO and Co-Founder, Kelly Bentley said.

Among the key speakers at the event will include Phyllis Migwi, Country General Manager, Microsoft, CIO of the Year 2018 and Top 40 Under 40 2022 alumnus George Njuguna, Director of IT Services and CIO, Safaricom Plc, Catherine Muraga Managing Director, Microsoft Africa Development Centre, Dan Kwach, Managing Director East Africa Region, Africa Data Centres, and Nawaz Bagha Territory Lead, VMware.

Other notable speakers are Kenneth Ogwang, Head of Digital and Technology, Eastern and Southern Africa, Diageo and the CIO of The Year 2016 winner, Dennis Volemi Group CIO, Equity Bank and Moses Okundi Chief Technology Officer, Absa Bank Kenya. Key sponsors of this year’s dx100 event include global tech giant Microsoft, cloud computing and virtualisation technology company VMware in partnership with DTE and global software company RedHat among others.

The event will feature keynote presentations, influencer panel discussions, case studies and a gala dinner on the beach where the winners will be feted.

Keynote presentations topics are the Navigating Today’s Wave of Fast Change, From Digital Transformation to Digital First, and How To Accelerate Results Through AI-Driven Innovation.

Some of the influencer panel topics to be covered include Why Digital Transformation Should Be A Strategic Priority In Africa, From Digital Transformation To Digital First, What CEOs Expect From CIOs and Is Diversity And Inclusion Critical In Digital Transformation.

MAIN PHOTO (L-R: dx5ve (Formerly CIO Africa) Director Andrew Karanja, Microsoft Country General Manager Phyllis Migwi and together with dx5ve Customer Success Manager Billy Nelson during the signing of the Digital Transformation (dx100) Symposium & Awards sponsorship deal).

