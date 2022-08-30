Key factors to Raymond Moi’s fall in Rongai polls

Paul Chebor does not easily come out as a giant slayer but the race to represent the people of Rongai Constituency has certainly made him one.

Despite facing an opponent with a name that precedes him, Moi, the MP-elect easily stood a chance given the strong backing United Democratic Movement (UDA) has enjoyed in Rift Valley in the 2022 general election.

Raymond Moi, the KANU opponent has been the area Member of Parliament since 2013 when he was first elected. He later retained the seat during the 2017 general election.

Moi who was had complained of voter bribery and coercion during the Monday polls said he had filed a complaint with IEBC. He has yet to concede defeat since the announcement of the results at Nakuru Teachers Training College.

Before the climax early Tuesday, the political contest in Rongai has been a heated one especially given the stature of Moi in the constituency and Kenyan politics at large.

Raymond who is the eldest son to the late President Daniel Arap Moi was seeking a third term despite mounting odds.

According to political analysts, Raymond Moi’s downfall in the race was a cocktail of the ‘dynasty vs hustlers’ narrative despite being at one time the best performing MP in the South Rift region.

The election which had been postponed twice also came on the backdrop of a strong yellow wave that saw President-elect William Ruto garner majority of votes during August 9 polls, further narrowing the chances of him clinching the seat.

Moi’s campaign brigade also seemed overwhelmed by the strong mobilization of elected legislator led by Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua who pitched camp in the constituency days to election to campaign for former Solai Ward MCA.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition members were conspicuously missing in Rongai campaign trail despite KANU being a stakeholder.

Speaking when he was declared winner and subsequently issued with the certificate by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Hilda Lokwami, the former Solai Ward Member of County Assembly thanked his supporters for standing with him since party primaries to clinch the seat.

“As UDA and people of Rongai, we are the winners. I would like to thank those who voted for me and those who did not vote for me because it was a healthy competition. Let us now begin the work to build the constituency,” said a jubilant Chebor early Tuesday.

Chebor won the seat after garnering 27, 021 beating his close rival, Raymond Moi who had 14, 715 votes.

Veteran politician and former area MP Luka Kigen who was running on a Chama Cha Mashinani ticket emerged a distant third having garnered 593 votes.

The voting which had been postponed over printing irregularities also witnessed a low turnout with only 50.2pc turning out to vote in a constituency with 84,000 voters.