Key highlights of the BBI Bill

by KBC Videos

The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 seeks to amend the constitution to create a new governance structure creating among others, the office of the Prime Minister, two Deputy Prime Ministers and the leader of official opposition. The bill further proposes that the loser in the State House contest be directly nominated to parliament and takes over as leader of official opposition for inclusivity and cure of the winner-take-it-all politics blamed for division in the country. Our reporter Ben Chumba points out key highlights of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 and the major changes the bill seeks to achieve.

  

