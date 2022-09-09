Key market-changing findings on smallholder financing in sub-Saharan Africa released

A new report dubbed “Towards market transparency in smallholder finance: early insights from sub-Saharan Africa” has Friday been released in an event that was held online and drew key stakeholders within financial service providers and agricultural value chains globally.

The report is a result of three years of Service Delivery Model (SDM) analyses conducted by IDH, Dalberg Advisors and the former Mastercard Foundation Rural and Agricultural Finance Learning Lab (RAFLL) meant to bring greater market transparency to the USD 170 billion smallholder financing gap in sub-Saharan Africa.

The initiative’s goal was to start to understand the true economics of providing finance to rural, mostly smallholder farmer populations and the benefits and costs of these efforts for smallholder farmers, buyers, and providers of capital.

Speaking during the launch of the report, Clara Collina, Program Director Farmfit Intelligence Center, said that report will be particularly beneficial to Financial Service Providers, agribusinesses, donors and impact investors. “We assessed the SDMs of seven financial institutions and our efforts yielded important potentially sector-altering lessons summarized and shared in this report.

For the FSPs and their funders, the report shares early evidence on the extent and the conditions under which smallholder finance can deliver economic returns for them and their customers and it highlights key levers to improve profitability.

The report also discusses the value that access to finance can unlock at farm level and the wider impact agenda,” Clara explained. “For agribusinesses, early evidence and reflections on the benefits and “watchouts” of partnering with financial institutions, as well as on the potential sources of value will also be particularly interesting.”

Smallholder farmers represent a huge, underserved market for accomplishing global social and economic development outcomes. An estimated 500 million households (around 2.5 billion people) depend on smallholder farming for their current and future livelihoods, a number that will most likely increase in the future.

Approximately USD 170 billion, or 70%, of the smallholder demand for agricultural and non-agricultural finance goes unmet. While different investment trends show a healthy interest, private capital is not entering the market fast enough to close the smallholder finance gap at the pace that is needed.

Most private investors and financial service providers continue to perceive smallholder finance as a high-risk, high-cost endeavor and there is limited evidence that puts them in perspective with the potential financial and impact returns.

Without the data to fully understand the investment opportunity, most players will prefer to deploy their capital in sectors where they know they are likely to get higher risk-adjusted returns.

On his side, Kusi Hornberger, Partner and Global Knowledge Lead at Dalberg has said that the report provides key insights that will be expedient for investment strategies between FSPs and farmers.

“One major reason why there is a huge financing gap with smallholder farmers is because it remains unclear which delivery models are working. This report provides early learnings and that will help financial service provides better serve smallholders and scale up operations in ways that fit within their investment strategies.

Our research also highlights how increased financing to smallholders can not only improve their livelihoods, but also support more specific development goals such as improving gender equity, making agriculture more resilient to climate change, and driving employment for youth,” Kusi explained.

This report aims to start the proof points that can shed light on the commercial and social viability of smallholder finance portfolios.

Chapter one of the report addresses the smallholder opportunity, the power of proof points and diversification in smallholder finance service delivery models.

Chapter two of the covers the drivers of smallholder lending economics, including sub-scale operations loan sizes, loan losses and cost of funds. The chapter also reveals critical lessons on the potential of digitization in lending operations.

The third chapter highlights pathways for improved profitability, including the importance of designing holistic value propositions and partnerships, growing with the right customers and landing on the right capital structure.

The fourth chapter delves into the broader social and economic value that can be unlocked through access to finance.

It investigates understanding the farmer impact case and how to consider a wider impact agenda in gender, youth and employment, climate and food security and nutrition. The report wraps up with a series of next steps that IDH and the sector will need to take to fully get to understand the investability of smallholder portfolios.

The report is expected to be a game-changer in the sector by bringing greater market transparency to the smallholder financing gap in sub-Saharan Africa. The report is accessible online via https://bit.ly/fsp_sdm.

