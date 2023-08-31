Key roads in Nairobi to be closed during Africa Climate Summit

Four key roads in Nairobi will be closed from Monday to Wednesday next week during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) which kicks off from 4-6 September.

President William Ruto will open the the three-day global conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) which brings together over 30,000 leaders and investors from Africa and beyond.

Roads affected include Harambee Avenue from Parliament Roundabout to Taifa Road Junction, Taifa Road from Harambee Avenue Junction to City Hall Way Junction, City Hallway Junction from Holy Family Basilica Roundabout to Taifa Road Junction, and Parliament Road from Harambee Avenue Roundabout to the City Hallway Roundabout.

The temporary closure will take effect from 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 4, until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

Booming business

Significant traffic congestion is expected on several other main roads due to the prioritized accommodation arrangements for the international delegates.

17 Heads of State and Government, including the UN Secretary-General António Guterres are among high-ranking dignitaries who have confirmed attendance.

The conference has created a huge business opportunity for hotels, with 58 designated to accommodate VIPs, delegates, and participants.

A majority of the hotels are situated along key routes such as Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way, and Limuru Road. This may also affect traffic on the mentioned roads.

Some delegates will be hosted in hotels along Thika Road and Ngong Road with these two busy roads also mapped for temporary traffic hitches.

Parking spaces earmarked for the function are; The Sunken parking near KenyaRe, Supreme Court, Holy Family Basilica, and Charter Hall. All these will be closed for public use according to security planners.

Public transport will also be affected by the disruptions but the Matatu Welfare Association Chairman Dickson Mbugua has assured commuters that they have put in place necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience.

“Matatu Welfare Association has confirmed that Public Service Vehicles (PSV) will remain in operational in conjunction with the police to guarantee that the Nairobi residents are not inconvenienced by the expected disruptions” the statement states.

Motorists have been advised to plan accordingly.

“You are urged to adhere to the advisories issued by the police to avoid traffic congestion during the summit dates. Plan your schedules accordingly”

At least 4,000 officers have been mobilized to ensure the safety of delegates and dignitaries attending the Africa Climate Summit.

The forum, co-hosted by the Kenya government and the African Union Commission, is aimed at accelerating climate action solutions in Africa.