Police officers in Kericho have arrested one suspect believed to be the mastermind of Saturday night’s killings in Nyakach along the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

Two people were killed in Jimu East Location, Nyakach Sub-County of Kisumu following clashes between two communities living along the border.

The assailants believed to have crossed over from Kapsorok area of Sigowet- Soin Sub-County in Kericho also drove off with herds of cattle and goats.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Flora Mworoa said security officers in the neighbouring Kericho County were interrogating the suspect as investigations into the incident continue.

“I am in constant communication with my colleague in Rift Valley who has assured me that they are holding one of the masterminds of the attacks. I have told them not to relent until all the suspects are apprehended,” she said.

The RC said security agencies from Nyanza and Rift Valley were working hand in hand to restore peace in the area.

Adequate police officers, she added, have been deployed in the area and have been directed to work round the clock to flush out criminals.

She asked those who fled their homes to go back, assuring them of round the clock security.

“I want you to go back to your homes. I assure you that we have deployed enough security officers and you will be protected round the clock,” she said.

Mworoa added that all Anti-Stock Theft Police officers manning the Tol camp along the border have been transferred following a public outcry from the locals.

The officers had been accused of laxity and failure to trace the cattle stolen from the area since January.

At least some 44 herds of cattle and 75 goats have been stolen in the area since January.

The RC said as investigations continue, Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Dr. Raymond Omollo is expected in the area to hold a joint meeting with security teams and members of the public from Kisumu and Kericho counties with a view to finding a long lasting solution to the problem.

The visit comes barely a month after Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. Kithure Kindiki visited Sondu on the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties following a flare up that left one person dead and several others injured.

The RC asked chiefs and assistant chiefs to work hand in hand with the police to trace the stolen animals and unmask suspects who colluded with criminals to steal livestock in the area.

“These are criminals. Let us not develop this mindset that our brothers from across are bad. They are good people, they are our brothers and we have intermarried,” she said.

The administrators, she said, must step up the war against illicit brews in the area saying the menace was a contributing factor to insecurity.

“You have no choice but to end this menace. Alcohol is destroying our children and like His Excellency the President has said you have to decide whether it is you to stay in your location or alcohol,” she said.